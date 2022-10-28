Northwest Texas Business Resource Center is looking a Region Financial Director/Program Director. Primary responsibilities consist of direct financial administration and support for the Business Resource Center Network (BRC), consisting of TMAC, PTAC, SBDC, and subcontracts to include (Midwestern State at TTU, West Texas A&M, Tarleton State, and UT Permian Basin). Duties include monitoring federal matching and program income expenditures. Assist with annual financial reviews of Cooperative Agreement recipient universities to ensure compliance with federal guidelines, policies, and procedures. Additional responsibilities include accurate monitoring of account reconciliations of all accounts related to subrecipient agreements and BRC Network. Assists in the preparation of budget/cost proposals for all BRC grants, prepare monthly/quarterly reports to specific centers, and review financial reports sent to federal funding agencies. Responsibilities include preparing budgets, and budget revisions for the grants within the BRC (TMAC, PTAC, SBDC), as each grant supports a different fiscal year-end reporting. Responsible for administrative details and accuracy of cost share, payroll, TTU budget prep, TTU merit increases, for current and future job distributions and semi-annual effort certifications. Travel vouchers for accuracy of FOPs used and review the accuracy of procurement logs, TechBuy requisitions, and deposits. General purchasing related to accounting and budgetary considerations. Job Req 30866BR please use the below link to apply https://bit.ly/3MwT4XX Posted:

