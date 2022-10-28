ENGL 5351: Indigenous Horror in Literature and Film will be offered in Spring 2023 on Tuesdays 9:30am-12:20pm.





This course will approach literary, cinematic, and other media works in the horror genre created by Indigenous artists, with a particular focus on Native American, Inuit, and First Nations writers and filmmakers. We will discuss how and why Indigenous artists engage with, critique, and transform horror’s generic and affectual properties, especially considering horror’s tradition of political, social, and ecological critique. Topics will include the intersections of genre with Indigenous story telling practices, allegories of colonialism and generational trauma, language revitalization through film and literature, studies of sound, animation, and graphic novels, and the relationships among genre development and both social and technological change. Selected texts will include films by Helen Haigh-Brown (Tsilhqot'in) and Jeff Barnaby (Mi’gMaq), works by musician Tanya Tagaq (Inuk), and novelists Stephen Graham Jones (Blackfeet) and Darcie Little Badger (Lipan Apache).





For more information, please contact Allison Whitney allison.whitney@ttu.edu