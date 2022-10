Come join us in our annual Chinese Talent Show! This event will also be a Halloween costume party, so wear your costumes and come have fun! We will be having performances, Chinese games, and free food.

10/27/2022



Ruth Valdez



ruthvald@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 11/5/2022



601 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79409



