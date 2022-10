All of the questions in the game will come from the US citizenship test, so that we can learn more about what it is like to immigrate into the US. November 3rd at 6 pm in the forum.

Sponsored by the Immigration Law Association

10/28/2022



Samantha Escalon



samantha.escalon@ttu.edu



School of Law





