MAPS 3rd General Meeting: Learn about Pre-Health Research Panel!

Description: Come enjoy FREE snacks and learn about pre-health research opportunities. The Minority Association of Pre-medical Students(MAPS) will be hosting our 3rd general meeting with a panel of researchers from Dr. Limeri’s lab in the department of biology. This meeting will be focused on discussing research programs offered at Tech and how to get research on your own. Bring questions! This will be a great opportunity for you to strategize on how to get research hours for your applications!

Date and Time: Monday, November 7th, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM CDT

Location: Media and Communications Building (MCOM) Room 083 (in the basement)