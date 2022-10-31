In the spirit of Texas Tech Centennial, let's support our community by meeting our goal of $405,000! Anyone who donates from October 31st through November 6th will be entered in a drawing to win the following prizes:
- Gift from Chick- Fil- A
- SECC Tumbler
Any donor who gives from the beginning of the campaign through Nov 6th will be entered to win the following:
- A signed Baseball from Head coach Tim Tadlock!
The drawing will take place on 11/ 7, winners will be notified via email. Thank you for supporting the SECC!
Sponsored by the Texas Tech State Employee Charitable Campaign.