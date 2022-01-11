We created the ReTREAT Yourself Event with your well-being in mind. With the craziness of the world around us, we wanted to create something to help you exhale. This three-day event includes videos on mindfulness, journaling, and creative tips you can use to add balance to your everyday life. Take what you need and go at your own pace. We hope that this event helps relax you and inspires you to take time to de-stress. Be sure to share these tips with others. Wishing you the best - TTU Fitness/Wellness Team

Sign up Here: https://register.recsports.ttu.edu/Program/GetProgramDetails?courseId=45ee1c55-0a84-44d1-bfcd-d443d0f31437&semesterId=f89873da-b64d-4f63-9290-7bd08f60ea4c

Posted:

11/1/2022



Originator:

Shelby Bentley



Email:

shelby.bentley@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





