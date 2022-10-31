TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Important dates for living on campus Fall 2023 – Spring 2024

Nov. 1 - 7, 2022

  • Student currently living on campus can reserve their current room.

Nov. 8, 2022

  • All students wishing to live on campus next year can select their room based on hall eligibility and availability.

March 26, 2023

  • University Student Housing scholarship applications close.

May 1, 2023

  • Last day to cancel Fall 2023 – Spring 2024 contract to be eligible for an initial deposit refund.

June 28, 2023

  • Move- in timeslots sign-ups begin. All students living on campus must select a move-in timeslot.

July 31, 2023

  • Last day to cancel Fall 2023 – Spring 2024 contract to avoid a cancellation fee.

For more information about on-campus living, visit housing.ttu.edu or call 806.742.2696.
Categories