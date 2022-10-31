Important dates for living on campus Fall 2023 – Spring 2024
Nov. 1 - 7, 2022
- Student currently living on campus can reserve their current room.
Nov. 8, 2022
- All students wishing to live on campus next year can select their room based on hall eligibility and availability.
March 26, 2023
- University Student Housing scholarship applications close.
May 1, 2023
- Last day to cancel Fall 2023 – Spring 2024 contract to be eligible for an initial deposit refund.
June 28, 2023
- Move- in timeslots sign-ups begin. All students living on campus must select a move-in timeslot.
July 31, 2023
- Last day to cancel Fall 2023 – Spring 2024 contract to avoid a cancellation fee.
For more information about on-campus living, visit housing.ttu.edu or call 806.742.2696. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @TTUHousing