Important dates for living on campus Fall 2023 – Spring 2024

Important dates for living on campus Fall 2023 – Spring 2024 Nov. 1 - 7, 2022 Student currently living on campus can reserve their current room. Nov. 8, 2022 All students wishing to live on campus next year can select their room based on hall eligibility and availability. March 26, 2023 University Student Housing scholarship applications close. May 1, 2023 Last day to cancel Fall 2023 – Spring 2024 contract to be eligible for an initial deposit refund. June 28, 2023 Move- in timeslots sign-ups begin. All students living on campus must select a move-in timeslot. July 31, 2023 Last day to cancel Fall 2023 – Spring 2024 contract to avoid a cancellation fee. For more information about on-campus living, visit housing.ttu.edu or call 806.742.2696. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @TTUHousing Posted:

10/31/2022



Daniel Johnson



Daniel.Johnson@ttu.edu



University Student Housing





