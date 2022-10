Free Money for On-Campus Students! University Student Housing has scholarships available to students who live on campus for the 2023-2024 academic year! Applications are typically one to two questions and relatively quick to fill out! Applications open on Nov. 1, 2022. Apply here If you have questions about the application process, please contact Tamara McClain, Ph.D., at tamara.mcclain@ttu.edu. Posted:

10/28/2022



Originator:

Daniel Johnson



Email:

Daniel.Johnson@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing





