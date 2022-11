Tech BSM is a registered student organization at Texas Tech Fiesta is new initiative by the Texas Tech Baptist Student Ministry where we are aiming to serve the Hispanic student population of Texas Tech University as well as help students get to know more of their fellow Hispanic students. We hope you'll join us for free tacos on Thursday, November 10th. Posted:

Maecy De La Cruz



Maecy.De-La-Cruz@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 11/10/2022



Tech BSM (2401 13th St.)



