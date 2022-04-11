Evolution of Gaia is a large-scale performance fusing original dance, live and recorded music, film, and media. The show tells the tale of Gaia, the personification of Earth. Through a compelling story centered on human relationships and cultures, the production interweaves topics such as the destruction and regenerative capacity of Earth’s natural landscapes and resources, environmental awareness and justice, and of conflict and resolution. Choreographers Ali Duffy and Sarah Estrada, composer Peter Fischer, and Georgia-based guest choreographer/filmmaker Melissa Pihos join together to create this complex, immersive performance experience. Dancers from FDT perform alongside faculty and students of the TTU Schools of Music and Theatre and Dance. Don’t miss this world premiere!

Evolution of Gaia will be presented on Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th at 7:30 pm in the LHUCA Firehouse Theatre.