Join us to learn more about the Graduate Assistantships we offer within University Student Housing at Texas Tech University. We are excited to share important information regarding our position benefits, graduate programs that we work with, the City of Lubbock, and our university. We will also provide you with the chance to speak with current Graduate Assistants who will share about their experiences with our program.

All Graduate Assistants receive the following benefits: $1,500 monthly stipend

Tuition, Housing and Dining Plan Scholarships

Professional Development Opportunities For registration or questions about virtual info sessions, please contact Emily Mallernee at emily.mallernee@ttu.edu Posted:

Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 11/15/2022



Location:

Virtual



