Do you have a child that identifies as Transgender or Non-binary. The office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement CALL FOR PANEL PARTICIPANTS! We need your STORY!

We will be holding a panel discussion on November 18, 2022, in observance of Trans Awareness Week, we would like to feature the experiences of parents of trans and non-binary adolescents, and experiences navigating our culture in Texas.

If you are interested in helping by telling your story, please contact us via e mail at

lgbtqia@ttu.edu. or leeann.m.bowman@ttu.edu.







