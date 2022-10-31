TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement Call for panel participants.
Do you have a child that identifies as Transgender or Non-binary.  The office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement CALL FOR PANEL PARTICIPANTS!  We need your STORY!
We will be holding a panel discussion on November 18, 2022, in observance of Trans Awareness Week, we would like to feature the experiences of parents of trans and non-binary adolescents, and experiences navigating our culture in Texas.
If you are interested in helping by telling your story, please contact us via e mail at
lgbtqia@ttu.edu. or leeann.m.bowman@ttu.edu.
Posted:
10/31/2022

Originator:
Leeann Bowman

Email:
leeann.m.bowman@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


