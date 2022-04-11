SI Leaders are students who host two 90-minute review sessions for courses that are historically difficult. For those that would like to become an SI Leader, attend any of our 3 open interviews!





Candidates will be interviewed by current staff, and do not need to apply. Candidates will be expected to discuss the topic they would like to be an SI leader for. No reservations are necessary, just show up to one of the times and locations listed below:

Wednesday, November 9th from 2 to 5PM in Holden Hall 006

Thursday, November 10th from 2 to 5PM in MATH 014

Tuesday, November 15 from 12 to 4PM in CMLL 001

All information regarding our SI Leader positions can be found here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/SI/JoinOurTeam.php





If you have any questions, please email us at si.soar@ttu.edu