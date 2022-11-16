Registration Link





The Wind Hazard and Infrastructure Performance (WHIP) Center is a partnership between a federal government agency National Science Foundation (NSF), industry (companies, agencies, etc.), and academia (research universities) under NSF’s Industry-University Cooperative Research Center Program. NSF provides funds to establish the Center while industry funds research of their choice to be performed at the member universities. This webinar presents the motivation for the WHIP Center, benefits to the companies who belong to the Center, mode of operation of the Center, the type of research conducted within the Center and the available research resources.

Takeaways for the attendees of the webinar are:



• What is the history of the WHIP Center?

• What are the benefits of a WHIP membership?

• How does the WHIP Center operate

• What type of research is pursued by the Center?

• What can private industry/companies gain from the Center?

Dr. Tim Doggett, Industry Advisory Board Chair

Dr. Doggett is the Director of Atmospheric Perils for Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance’s Catastrophe Engineering and Analytics team. He has more than twenty years of experience in natural catastrophe risk assessment. Currently Tim is responsible for leading risk management assessment projects for perils related to hurricanes, convective storms, and winter storms. He leads a team that performs catastrophe model assessment and validation projects, develops models and tools for integrating catastrophe analytics into the underwriting workflow, and provides real-time risk assessment of impacts from ongoing natural disasters.

Dr. Kishor Mehta, WHIP Center Director

Dr. Kishor Mehta, Professor of Civil Engineering (Ret.), Texas Tech University (Center Director). He was Program Director for the Engineering for Natural Hazards at the National Science Foundation during 2011-2015. He was Chair of the Wind Load Committee that produced ANSI A58.1-1982, ASCE 7-88 and ASCE 7-95 National Standards. He was elected to the Distinguished Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers in 2002, to the National Academy of Engineers in 2004, and Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors in 2018. He led development of EF-scale to assess intensity of tornadoes; the scale was adopted by NWS in 2007.

