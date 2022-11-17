Please join us for an online interactive Group Presentation Session (GPS) to learn about opportunities for U.S. citizens to pursue graduate or professional study, conduct research, or teach English. During the session, you will find out about the types of Fulbright awards, application components, tips, and get your questions answered. Following the program overview, attendees will enter a breakout room with Texas Tech Fulbright Program Advisers to learn more about applying through TTU and receiving institutional support.

Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study, independent research, or teaching English abroad. The Fulbright grant includes:

round-trip transportation

monthly room and board stipend

health coverage

All interested undergraduate and graduate Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to apply.*

Join us virtually on November 17 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. to receive information about the Fulbright program, and guidance on the application process. Register at: https://apply.iie.org/register/11.17GPS_IEW.

For more information about the TTU process for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu.