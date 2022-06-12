The Library invites you to the new Research Hub, an interactive study space offering one-on-one librarian research assistance, as well as technology allowing you to wirelessly connect and share in a group setting.

The Research Hub is located in Room 132 on the ground floor of the University Library, and operating hours are:

1 – 10 p.m. Sunday

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday

For more information about your Personal Librarian or if you have questions, email libraries.reference@ttu.edu.