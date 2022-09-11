Procurement Services has established the following deadlines for transactions needing to be processed during the holiday period.

TTU will be closed for the following dates during the holidays:

Thanksgiving Break: Closed Thursday, November 24, 2022 and Friday, November 25, 2022. The campus will reopen on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Winter Break: Closed Monday, December 26, 2022 through Friday, December 30, 2022. The campus will reopen on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Procurement Services staffing will be reduced prior to and after these dates for staff vacations.

Departments should plan for additional time to process purchase requisitions, contracts, vendor payments, travel transactions, and related procurement transactions between Monday, November 14, 2022 and Wedensday, January 18, 2023. As a reminder, Pcard transactions may be reconciled on a weekly basis in Chrome River.

Please Note: These deadlines are in place to manage increased workloads as a result of the end of the calendar year and because of staff vacations. Transactions submitted after these deadlines are permitted but may be delayed until after the holiday break. Procurement Services will make its best efforts to complete the submitted transactions before the break and will work orders in accordance with Administration priorities and the earliest submittal dates.

DEPARTMENTS SHOULD MAKE ANY RUSH REQUESTS TO THE APPROPRIATE SUPPORT EMAIL ADDRESS. AS SOME STAFF MEMBERS MAY BE ON VACATION, WE DO NOT RECOMMEND EMAILING INDIVIDUALS.

Strategic Acquisitions – strategic.acquisitions@ttu.edu

Payment Strategies – payment.services@ttu.edu

Contract Management – contracting@ttu.edu

Vendor Services – vendor.services@ttu.edu

Travel Services – travelservices@ttu.edu

Pcard Services – purchasing.pcard@ttu.edu

TechBuy Support – techbuy.purchasing@ttu.edu





ARTWORK APPROVAL DEADLINES:

All artwork used for promotional items, signage, or other related materials should be submitted by the following dates to be approved before the holidays: Thanksgiving deadline: Monday, November 14, 2022. Winter break deadline: Monday, December 12, 2022.

For questions, please get in touch with comm.mkt.brandreview@ttu.edu

THANKSGIVING DEADLINES:

Contracts that need to be executed before the Thanksgiving holiday must be submitted to the Contract Management Office by Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The remaining Procurement Services departments have not established deadlines for the Thanksgiving break. Please refer to the Deliveries section of this memorandum.

Note: Any contract that falls within the review requirements set forth in Texas Tech University System Regulation 07.03 will require additional reviews and approvals outside of the Contract Management office and require additional time to process. All IT hardware and software contracts exceeding $10,000 and any cloud-based software require review by the Office of the Chief Information Officer (“CIO”) and require additional time to process as well.

WINTER BREAK PURCHASING DEADLINES:

Requisitions for punch-out vendors, purchases less than $100,000, or purchases on an established institutional, cooperative, or another governmental agency contract may be submitted until Friday, December 2, 2022. Any transaction that is urgent must be flagged as urgent in Techbuy, and an email should be sent to strategic.acquisitions@ttu.edu. Any transaction requiring an advance payment or deposit must also follow the Payment Strategies deadline.

Please contact strategic.acquisitions@ttu.edu and contracting@ttu.edu for purchases in excess of $100,000 to establish an estimated timeline.





DELIVERIES:

DEPARTMENTS SHOULD NOTE THERE ARE CURRENT NATIONAL LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES, AND NO SHIPMENTS CAN BE GUARANTEED. IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT THESE PROBLEMS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE HOLIDAY SEASON.

ANY SHIPMENT THAT ARRIVES DURING THE THANKSGIVING AND WINTER BREAK MAY BE RETURNED TO THE VENDOR UNLESS SPECIAL SHIPPING ARRANGEMENTS ARE MADE BY THE ORDERING DEPARTMENT. IT IS THE DEPARTMENT’S RESPONSIBILITY TO HAVE STAFF AVAILABLE TO COORDINATE AND RECEIVE SHIPMENTS DURING THE BREAKS.

ANY SHIPMENT MADE TO CENTRAL RECEIVING OR ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH & SAFETY MUST BE COORDINATED WITH THE APPROPRIATE RECEIVING DEPARTMENT.

DELIVERIES MADE TO A TTU EMPLOYEE’S HOME OR OTHER NON- TTU PROPERTY ARE A VIOLATION OF TTU/TTUS POLICY.

WINTER BREAK PROCUREMENT CARD DEADLINES:

There are no holiday deadlines for procurement card transactions except that delivery might occur over the holiday break (see DELIVERIES).

WINTER BREAK DIRECT PAY DEADLINES:

Direct Pay transactions must be submitted by Friday, December 2, 2022, to be paid before the break. If the vendor has not submitted the vendor setup forms, Procurement Services cannot guarantee payment by the winter break.

WINTER BREAK TRAVEL DEADLINES :

Travel applications that require an advance or domestic vouchers requiring payment before the break must be received by Friday, December 9, 2022. International travel vouchers requiring payment before the break must be received in the Travel Services office by Wednesday, December 7, 2022. As a reminder, all international travel requires 30-day prior approval from the Office of International Affairs . Please contact travelservices@ttu.edu for additional support.

WINTER BREAK PAYMENT STRATEGIES DEADLINES :

For any purchase order payment needed before the winter break, an invoice and required receiving report must be received by Payment Strategies by Friday, December 2, 2022. Invoices must be scanned and attached to a receipt in TechBuy. For additional support, please contact payment.services@ttu.edu.

WINTER BREAK CONTRACT DEADLINES:

Contracts, whether submitted in conjunction with a requisition or by email (expenditure contracts must be submitted with a requisition), must be submitted by Friday, November 11, 2022, in order to review and execute by Friday, December 23, 2022. Any urgent contract must be flagged as such, and an email should be sent to contracting@ttu.edu.



Note: Any contract that falls within the review requirements set forth in Texas Tech University System Regulation 07.03 will require additional reviews outside of the Contract Management office and require additional time to process. All IT contracts exceeding $10,000 or any cloud-based software require review by the CIO’s office and require additional time to process as well.