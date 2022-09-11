Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents FALL DANCE FESTIVAL.

Performances will be held November 16-19 in the Creative Movement Studio, located at 801 Akron Ave.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday.

Tickets for FALL DANCE FESTIVAL are $15 for individuals and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets will be handed out 1-hour prior to each performance (TTU student ID required).

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.