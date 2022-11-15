TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Free Tonight! A Preview Performance of FALL DANCE FESTIVAL

Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents FALL DANCE FESTIVAL

 

There is a FREE student preview performance on Tuesday, November 15 at 7:30pm in the Creative Movement Studio, located at 801 Akron Ave. Signups for the preview performance will begin at 6:30pm in the lobby of the Creative Movement Studio. Please bring your TTU Student ID.

 

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.
11/15/2022

Cory Norman

cory.norman@ttu.edu

Department of Theatre and Dance

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 11/15/2022

Creative Movement Studio

