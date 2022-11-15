Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents FALL DANCE FESTIVAL.

There is a FREE student preview performance on Tuesday, November 15 at 7:30pm in the Creative Movement Studio, located at 801 Akron Ave. Signups for the preview performance will begin at 6:30pm in the lobby of the Creative Movement Studio. Please bring your TTU Student ID.

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.