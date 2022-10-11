TTU's Creative Writing Program is thrilled to present the next author in our Creative Writing Reading Series, Dr. Erika T. Wurth

, a novelist, professor, and narrative artist who will be on campus to meet with students and to give a public reading. The event will take place on

Thurs., November 10

th at 7:30 p.m. (CST) in ENGL/PHIL 001

and on Zoom (register for the Zoom link

) followed by a Q&A and book signing. She will read from her acclaimed new novel,

White Horse

(Flatiron/Macmillan), which was officially published on November 1, 2022.



