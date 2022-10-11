|
TTU's Creative Writing Program is thrilled to present the next author in our Creative Writing Reading Series, Dr. Erika T. Wurth, a novelist, professor, and narrative artist who will be on campus to meet with students and to give a public reading. The event will take place on Thurs., November 10th at 7:30 p.m. (CST) in ENGL/PHIL 001 and on Zoom (register for the Zoom link here) followed by a Q&A and book signing. She will read from her acclaimed new novel, White Horse (Flatiron/Macmillan), which was officially published on November 1, 2022.
This event is generously sponsored by TTU's Department of English, the College of Arts & Sciences, the Honors College, and the Office of Institutional Diversity.
About Dr. Erika T. Wurth
Erika T. Wurth’s literary-horror novel, White Horse, is with Flatiron/Macmillan and is an indie next pick. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in numerous journals including Buzzfeed, Boulevard, Lithub, The Writer’s Chronicle, and The Kenyon Review. She is a Kenyon and Sewanee fellow, and a narrative artist for the Meow Wolf Denver installation. She is represented by Rebecca Friedman (books) and Dana Spector, CAA (film). She is an urban Native of Apache/Chickasaw/Cherokee descent and was raised outside of Denver, where she lives with her partner, her two stepchildren, and her extremely fluffy dogs.
|Posted:
11/4/2022
Originator:
Catherine Cortese
Email:
katie.cortese@ttu.edu
Department:
English
Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 11/10/2022
Location:
ENGL/PHIL 001
