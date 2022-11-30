In preparation for the end of the calendar year and issuance of the Forms W-2 and 1095-C, Payroll & Tax Services highly recommends that all employees review and/or update their Permanent Address. All 2022 Forms W-2 for employees without electronic consent will be mailed to the employee’s permanent address on file. The deadline for address updates for Forms W-2 is December 16, 2022.
Terminated employees should contact their HR office to make changes to their permanent address if they are unable to access Raiderlink/WebRaider.
To review your address, please use the following navigation:
- Log into the Raiderlink/WebRaider Portal
- Select the Employee tab
- Select Employee Dashboard
- Select My Profile (Located below employee name)
- Select edit icon to the right of Permanent Address
To update your address, please use the following navigation:
- Select Current under the Permanent heading
- Update the information
- Use Today's date in the "Valid From This Date" field
- Do not enter any date in the Until This Date field
- Click Submit
For more information or questions, please contact webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu.