In preparation for the end of the calendar year and issuance of the Forms W-2 and 1095-C, Payroll & Tax Services highly recommends that all employees review and/or update their Permanent Address. All 2022 Forms W-2 for employees without electronic consent will be mailed to the employee’s permanent address on file. The deadline for address updates for Forms W-2 is December 16, 2022.



Terminated employees should contact their HR office to make changes to their permanent address if they are unable to access Raiderlink/WebRaider.



To review your address, please use the following navigation:

Log into the Raiderlink/WebRaider Portal

Select the Employee tab

Select Employee Dashboard

Select My Profile (Located below employee name)

Select edit icon to the right of Permanent Address To update your address, please use the following navigation:

Select Current under the Permanent heading

Update the information

Use Today's date in the "Valid From This Date" field

Do not enter any date in the Until This Date field

Click Submit For more information or questions, please contact webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu. Posted:

11/30/2022



Originator:

Roman Valencia



Email:

roman.valencia@ttu.edu



Department:

Payroll and Tax Services





Categories

Departmental

