In preparation for the end of the calendar year and issuance of the Forms W-2 and 1095-C, Payroll & Tax Services highly recommends that all employees review and/or update their Permanent Address. All 2022 Forms W-2 for employees without electronic consent will be mailed to the employee’s permanent address on file.  The deadline for address updates for Forms W-2 is December 16, 2022. 

Terminated employees should contact their HR office to make changes to their permanent address if they are unable to access Raiderlink/WebRaider.

To review your address, please use the following navigation:

  • Log into the Raiderlink/WebRaider Portal
  • Select the Employee tab
  • Select Employee Dashboard
  • Select My Profile (Located below employee name)
  • Select edit icon to the right of Permanent Address

To update your address, please use the following navigation:

  • Select Current under the Permanent heading
  • Update the information
  • Use Today's date in the "Valid From This Date" field
  • Do not enter any date in the Until This Date field
  • Click Submit

For more information or questions, please contact webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu.  
11/30/2022

Roman Valencia

roman.valencia@ttu.edu

Payroll and Tax Services


