Beginning with calendar year 2021, all original Forms 1095-C (paper and electronic) are issued through Equifax instead of TTUS Employee Self Service. TTUS will still house and re-issue (if necessary) Form 1095-C from years 2020 and prior.

For calendar year 2022, Equifax will mail original Forms 1095-C via USPS on or before February 28, 2023. For employees interested in obtaining an electronic copy of their 2022 Form 1095-C, information will be emailed regarding access to the Equifax tax portal after the forms have been mailed.

For employees who opted to receive their forms electronically in the Equifax portal during the prior tax year (tax year 2021), you will receive an email notification when the 2022 Form 1095-C is available for download. Due to your election, you will only receive the form via download from the Equifax portal.