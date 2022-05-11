TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Chinese Talent Show
Come join us for our Chinese Talent Show. As this will also be a Halloween Costume Party, make sure to put on your costume and come have fun! We can't wait to see what everyone has prepared. We will be having performances for you to enjoy, we will be playing some Chinese games, and free food. This event will be hosted by the Chinese Program. 
Posted:
11/4/2022

Originator:
Ruth Valdez

Email:
ruthvald@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 11/5/2022

Location:
International Culture Center, 601 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79409

