Come join us for our Chinese Talent Show. As this will also be a Halloween Costume Party, make sure to put on your costume and come have fun! We can't wait to see what everyone has prepared. We will be having performances for you to enjoy, we will be playing some Chinese games, and free food. This event will be hosted by the Chinese Program.
11/4/2022
Ruth Valdez
ruthvald@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 11/5/2022
International Culture Center, 601 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79409
