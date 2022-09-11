TTU is rolling out a new requirement for researcher training to educate and update researchers about ethical principles and regulatory requirements for their work with human research participants. This requirement, which will go into effect January 1, 2023, reflects Texas Tech University's commitment to the protection of the rights and welfare of human research participants and to the researchers who strive to conduct excellent and impactful research.

All research study personnel who engage with participants will need to complete human subject training prior to IRB approval and prior to conducting any human research-related activities. The new training requirement will be applied when an existing study is due for renewal, requires modification(s), or is chosen for a post approval monitoring.

Human research-related activities include recruitment of participants, consenting of participants, data collection (anonymous or identifiable), gaining access to identifiable data, and/or conducting analysis of identifiable data. These training requirements will apply to all Principal Investigators, Co-Investigators, and research staff/students. This includes both individuals within the TTU system and external collaborators.

This requirement will go into effect on January 1, 2023. Click here for more information about the requirement and available trainings.