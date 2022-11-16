Opening Space is a Zoom-based series, co-hosted by the TTUHSC Office of Global Health and the TTU Vernacular Music Center, emphasizing representation, agency, and inclusion, centered upon often unheard voices on our university campuses. The series seeks to create space and opportunity for dialogues by and among women; Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI); Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC); the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, and agender (LGBTQIA+) communities; and all underrepresented groups.





Join us in November as we feature voices speaking about ethics and the spirit including panelists Mark Webb, Ebtesam Islam, and Kelly Klein. Mark Webb is a TTU Professor of Philosophy, with a specialization in philosophy of religion. He is keenly interested in interfaith, intercultural, and cross-disciplinary dialogue. Ebtesam Islam is a TTUHSC Associate Professor in Internal Medicine with expertise in critical care medicine and pulmonary medicine. Kelly Klein is a TTUHSC Associate Professor in Family Medicine, a certified Hospice Medical Director, and the Program Director for the Hospice and Palliative Medicine Fellowship Program.





This panel discussion is hosted in loving memory of Tom McGovern, EdD.





The event will include conversation around arts, humanities, and STEM topics, involving individuals— students, faculty, staff and community partners —specializing in these topics and situating themselves within these identities, and in dialog between and across their fields of expertise and experience, always seeking bridges and points of connection between and among our campus community members.





This event is free and open to the public.

Zoom registration link: https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMtd-CurD4iHNzBfmCFHqc5UWQbE_43Oc6o









For more information about this series, please contact the Office of Global Health by email at globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu or phone at 806-743-2901.



