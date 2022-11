On Wednesday, 16 November at 2pm Central, Dr. Jessica Parr will give a talk on “Getting Started With DH: Open Source Training Pathways for Research and Pedagogy.” The talk is organized by the Digital Humanities Working Group and sponsored by the Humanities Center. A zoom link to attend will be provided closer to the date.

Posted:

11/9/2022



Originator:

Marta Kvande



Email:

marta.kvande@ttu.edu



Department:

English



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 11/16/2022



Location:

zoom



