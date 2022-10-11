|
Karida Brown Ph.D. will speak about working with communities through engaged scholarship projects and specifically address how to understand community perspectives and institutional legacies, as well as how to foster equitable partnerships. Open to all faculty, staff, and students.
International Cultural Center
Date: November 10, 2022
Time: 2:30pm - 4:30pm (sign in will begin at 2:00pm)
Refreshments served
|Posted:
11/9/2022
Originator:
Lindsay Rigney
Email:
Lindsay.Rigney@ttu.edu
Department:
University Outreach and Engagement
Event Information
Time: 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 11/10/2022
Location:
International Cultural Center | 601 Indiana Ave.
Categories