Guest Speaker Dr. Karida Brown to Speak About Engaged Scholarship
Karida Brown Ph.D. will speak about working with communities through engaged scholarship projects and specifically address how to understand community perspectives and institutional legacies, as well as how to foster equitable partnerships. Open to all faculty, staff, and students. International Cultural Center Date: November 10, 2022 Time: 2:30pm - 4:30pm (sign in will begin at 2:00pm) Refreshments served

Click HERE to register. 
Posted:
11/9/2022

Originator:
Lindsay Rigney

Email:
Lindsay.Rigney@ttu.edu

Department:
University Outreach and Engagement

Event Information
Time: 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 11/10/2022

Location:
International Cultural Center | 601 Indiana Ave.


