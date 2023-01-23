Fazoli’s® at The Market is now offering Pickup Catering to help plan your next on-campus event! Red Raiders can now place catering orders for pickup in the Transact Mobile Ordering app or in person if using a department FOP.



On-campus Dining Plans or credit cards orders must be placed through the Transact Mobile Ordering App (Dining Plan discounts apply)

Department FOP orders must be placed in person

Orders must be placed 24 hours before the needed pickup time

Availability of Fazoli’s® pickup catering subject to change.

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



