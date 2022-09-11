TTU HomeTechAnnounce

RE: Mexican American & Latina/o Studies (MALS) Course Offerings Spring 2023

The following courses are being offered in Spring 2023 and count toward the MALS minor (18 credit hours). 

FOUNDATIONAL COURSES

MALS 2300 - Intro to MALS

MWF 9-9:50am

SERVICE-LEARNING COURSES 

SPAN 3315 - Communication Literacies for Heritage Speakers

TR 12:30-1:50 (+ 2 Distance sections)

SOC 3339 – International Migration

TR 11:00am – 12:20pm 

CATEGORY 1 COURSES

SPAN 2300 Social Change in the Hispanic World

TR 12:30pm-1:50pm

SPAN 3390 Hispanic Culture and Civilization

MWF 1:00pm-1:50pm

SPAN 4318 Spanish in the US

TR 11:00am-12:20pm

SPAN 4332 Hispanic Civilization

TR 11:00am-12:20pm

SPAN 4361 Spanish for the SW

TR 12:30pm-1:50pm

MUHL 4300 Topics in Music History & Literature

MWF 11:00am-11:50am

MUHL 2308 Musics of Latin America

TR 3:30pm-4:50pm

MUEN 3110 Ensemble (Mariachi)

Variety of sections

HIST 3383 Modern Mexico and Central America

TR 9:30am - 10:50am

CATEGORY 2 COURSES

ENGL 3338 Global South Literatures

W 6:00pm-8:50pm

HRDV 2303 Diversity and Cultural Competence in the Workplace

TR 9:30am-10:50am

INTS 3330 Global Perspective in Integrative Studies

Distance section

PSY 3398 Ethnic Minority Psychology

TR 2:00pm - 3:20pm

SOC 3323 Race and Ethnicity

TR 9:30-10:50am


For more information visit: https://tinyurl.com/yskcaewp. 

Questions? Email Dr. Miguel Levario (Miguel.Levario@ttu.edu), the faculty supervisor of the minor program.
11/9/2022

Amelia Littlefield

amelia.talley@ttu.edu

Arts and Sciences


