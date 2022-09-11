The following courses are being offered in Spring 2023 and count toward the MALS minor (18 credit hours).
FOUNDATIONAL COURSES
MALS 2300 - Intro to MALS
MWF 9-9:50am
SERVICE-LEARNING COURSES
SPAN 3315 - Communication Literacies for Heritage Speakers
TR 12:30-1:50 (+ 2 Distance sections)
SOC 3339 – International Migration
TR 11:00am – 12:20pm
CATEGORY 1 COURSES
SPAN 2300 Social Change in the Hispanic World
TR 12:30pm-1:50pm
SPAN 3390 Hispanic Culture and Civilization
MWF 1:00pm-1:50pm
SPAN 4318 Spanish in the US
TR 11:00am-12:20pm
SPAN 4332 Hispanic Civilization
TR 11:00am-12:20pm
SPAN 4361 Spanish for the SW
TR 12:30pm-1:50pm
MUHL 4300 Topics in Music History & Literature
MWF 11:00am-11:50am
MUHL 2308 Musics of Latin America
TR 3:30pm-4:50pm
MUEN 3110 Ensemble (Mariachi)
Variety of sections
HIST 3383 Modern Mexico and Central America
TR 9:30am - 10:50am
CATEGORY 2 COURSES
ENGL 3338 Global South Literatures
W 6:00pm-8:50pm
HRDV 2303 Diversity and Cultural Competence in the Workplace
TR 9:30am-10:50am
INTS 3330 Global Perspective in Integrative Studies
Distance section
PSY 3398 Ethnic Minority Psychology
TR 2:00pm - 3:20pm
SOC 3323 Race and Ethnicity
TR 9:30-10:50am
For more information visit: https://tinyurl.com/yskcaewp.
Questions? Email Dr. Miguel Levario (Miguel.Levario@ttu.edu), the faculty supervisor of the minor program.