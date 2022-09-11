The following courses are being offered in Spring 2023 and count toward the MALS minor (18 credit hours). FOUNDATIONAL COURSES MALS 2300 - Intro to MALS MWF 9-9:50am SERVICE-LEARNING COURSES SPAN 3315 - Communication Literacies for Heritage Speakers TR 12:30-1:50 (+ 2 Distance sections) SOC 3339 – International Migration TR 11:00am – 12:20pm CATEGORY 1 COURSES SPAN 2300 Social Change in the Hispanic World TR 12:30pm-1:50pm SPAN 3390 Hispanic Culture and Civilization MWF 1:00pm-1:50pm SPAN 4318 Spanish in the US TR 11:00am-12:20pm SPAN 4332 Hispanic Civilization TR 11:00am-12:20pm SPAN 4361 Spanish for the SW TR 12:30pm-1:50pm MUHL 4300 Topics in Music History & Literature MWF 11:00am-11:50am MUHL 2308 Musics of Latin America TR 3:30pm-4:50pm MUEN 3110 Ensemble (Mariachi) Variety of sections HIST 3383 Modern Mexico and Central America TR 9:30am - 10:50am CATEGORY 2 COURSES ENGL 3338 Global South Literatures W 6:00pm-8:50pm HRDV 2303 Diversity and Cultural Competence in the Workplace TR 9:30am-10:50am INTS 3330 Global Perspective in Integrative Studies Distance section PSY 3398 Ethnic Minority Psychology TR 2:00pm - 3:20pm SOC 3323 Race and Ethnicity TR 9:30-10:50am

For more information visit: https://tinyurl.com/yskcaewp. Questions? Email Dr. Miguel Levario (Miguel.Levario@ttu.edu), the faculty supervisor of the minor program. Posted:

11/9/2022



Originator:

Amelia Littlefield



Email:

amelia.talley@ttu.edu



Department:

Arts and Sciences





Categories

Academic

