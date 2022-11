The Clinical Research Institute is looking for a part-time graduate assistant to work in its up-in-coming Division of Biostatistics.

You must have exceptional skills and willing to work with top-notch clinicians.

Apply at: https://www.texastech.edu/careers/

Search for Requisition # 31236BR

https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/Home/Home?partnerid=25898&siteid=5284#jobDetails=761771_5284