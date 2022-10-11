What happens when college art students' academic and creative routines are uprooted by unexpected global changes? What is the creative output in response to these changes when combined with the transitional environment that is university-level education?





twenty-twenty something is a multi-media exhibition that celebrates the creative approaches of fifteen student artists, all of whom have a shared experience of life in the years of twenty-twenty something.





This group showcase of works was created by the senior BFA students in Travis Neel's Studio Art: Professional Practices course. All works exhibited were completed during the artists' academic careers at Texas Tech University. The materials used are vast including ceramics, animation, jewelry and metalsmithing, painting, and digital painting. By including the selected works in a shared space, the group hopes to highlight not only their individual created visions, but also the way that their works speak to their peers' work and how this dialogue connects to their experiences in the last few years.









The School of Art will be hosting a reception for the exhibition November 10th, from 4:00 - 5:30 p.m.

twenty-twenty something is currently on view at TTU School of Art's Studio Gallery, now through November 27th.







