This 2nd Year MFA Group Exhibition showcases new artwork by returning School of Art Master of Fine Arts candidates in ceramics, painting, photography, and sculpture. The exhibition displays MFA graduate students' development in creative activity after the first year of study and starting the second year of the three-year MFA program.





Artists include Jarys Boyd (Painting), Brady Collings (Painting), Madison Herbert (Ceramics), Anna Lovering (Painting), Gabr íel Peralta (Sculpture).





The exhibition runs until October 30, 2022, in the Landmark Gallery, located on the first floor of the Art Building. Free and open to the public. Weekend hours: Saturday 10am - 5pm, Sunday 12pm - 4pm.



