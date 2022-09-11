This exhibition presents a selection of screenprints by artist/illustrator Kelly Belter. "Take Time" refers to the slower and time-sensitive process of illustration-to-silkscreen work, as well as the range of time between the work from earlier to more recent.

Kelly Belter is an illustrator and printmaker who lives and works in Seoul, South Korea. As an illustrator, she has worked for clients such as The Believer (McSweeny's), Stripe, and Taproot Magazine. She has also worked with local institutions such as Jeju City and the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Her work was featured in the Society of Illustrators' annual book and exhibition in 2021, and she was the recipient of the Print Austin Award in 2020. Additionally, platforms such as National Geographic, Neocha, and Urban Outfitters have covered her work throughout the years.

Take Time is currently on exhibition in School of Art's South Gallery through October 31, 2022. Belter was featured in Landmark Arts Fall 2022 Race & Social Justice in the Visual Arts Series, and a recording of the presentation can be viewed here



Landmark Arts Exhibitions and Speaker Programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from the Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. Posted:

11/9/2022



