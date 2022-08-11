DBS is looking for a dependable, data-savvy, person who is good with numbers, and excellent spreadsheets. Must have the ability to analyze and solve problems and able to think independently. Must have strong interpersonal and communication skills to relay data to faculty and staff. This is a fast-paced, multitasking, high volume position. If you are interested, please apply online at: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/Home/Home?partnerid=25898&siteid=5635#jobDetails=761855_5635 to apply.