We invite all TTU students to complete a survey

about

student perceptions of diversity, equity, inclusion, and sense of belonging at the University Library.

If you participate, you will answer

questions about your experiences at the University Library and provide demographic information about yourself.

When you complete

the survey, you may volunteer to participate in a one-on-one interview to elaborate on your perspective.

The survey will take approximately

5–

15 minutes to complete and will remain open until

December 6, 2022

.