We invite all TTU students to complete a survey about student perceptions of diversity, equity, inclusion, and sense of belonging at the University Library. If you participate, you will answer questions about your experiences at the University Library and provide demographic information about yourself. When you complete the survey, you may volunteer to participate in a one-on-one interview to elaborate on your perspective. The survey will take approximately 5–15 minutes to complete and will remain open until December 6, 2022.
It is important that we understand all students’ experiences, backgrounds, and information needs. The results of this study will help us make improvements to services, spaces, and employee training to better support student success.
We greatly appreciate your help and thank you for your participation!
This study is being led by Esther Medina De León from the University Libraries at Texas Tech University. You can contact her at esther.de-leon@ttu.edu or call (806) 834-5563. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program of Texas Tech University (IRB2022-360).