The Contemporary Art Museum of Plainview hosts two upcoming TTU School of Art Student Exhibitions:





2% Milk, 98% Sculpture: Get Lost in the Sauce

This exhibition features work by six MFA Sculpture and Ceramic Students: Madison Herbert, Carly John McMahon, Gabríel Peralta, Jacob Robertson, Kate Sutter and Diego Zarate-Alvarez. The artists represent a diverse array of research ranging from from traditional stone carving techniques to performance-based video and experiments in the expanded, ceramic chemistry field. Together, they play with various absurdities found in cultural scenarios, digital media, self-perception and exhibition, memory, science, and art.





Big Knotty Tent

This exhibition includes collaborative work of BFA students Gabrielle Cleary, Annika Hundtofte and Carson Wolfe. The trio has created an installation that explores space, audio, and projected visuals with the help of 86.1 pounds of manipulated plastic sheeting. What started by circumstance gradually developed into the large experience, Big Knotty Tent.





Students involved in these exhibitions are enrolled in Associate Professor Cody Arnall's Graduate Sculpture and Intermediate Sculpture: Installation and Technology courses.



