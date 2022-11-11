She Space International is an educational program to advance and empower female students in STEM focusing on Space Science. This program is for 14-16 year old girls and runs from February-June 2023 at Texas Tech University. The TTU team will interact with students and faculty from seven other countries, with the TTU team being the only U.S. team. Don't miss this incredible opportunity! Apply today at https://bit.ly/shespacettu

