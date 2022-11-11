TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Congratulations to the 2022 Distinguished Staff Award Recipients

Chancellor’s Award of Excellence

The Chancellor's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has five or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual demonstrates commitment to Texas Tech and has significantly increased productivity and efficiency, while using resources wisely and motivates others to serve at the same level of excellence.

 

Audrey Davis                                    University Student Housing

Mary Lauderback                             Department of Theater and Dance

Jason Lindley                                   Hospitality and Retail Management

Michael Montalvo                             University Student Housing

Abi Ramachandran                          Information Systems

Amanda Reeves                               University Student Housing

 

President’s Award of Excellence

The President's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout the year. He or she has made presentations, served on committees, and volunteered for campus activities.

 

Drew Jahr                                            University Student Housing

Travis Snyder                                      TTU Press

Nicole Terrell                                       Student Engagement

 

Matador Award

The Matador Award recognizes a newcomer who has one to three years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has made significant contributions and shared innovative ideas to the department and to the Texas Tech Community.

 

Kevin Fehr                                         Innovation Hub

Rich Lyles                                          Northwest Texas Procurement Technical Assistance Ctr

AnnDee McVicker                             Animal Care Services

Elizabeth Rowe                                 Veterinary Medicine

Maria Camila Hoyos Sanchez          Veterinary Medicine

 

Staff Senate Award

The Staff Senate Award recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has exceeded their daily job duties in contributing to the welfare of students, faculty, staff, and to the success of Texas Tech through their accomplishments at work. They continually lead by example to increase productivity and efficiency at Texas Tech. The recipients are selected by the Texas Tech Staff Senate.

 

Blake Groves                                     Law School

 

Masked Rider Award

The Masked Rider Award recognizes an individual who has three or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has contributed to the success of Texas Tech through his or her accomplishments at work and leads by example.

 

Courtney Bray                                   History

Heather Johnson                              Petroleum Engineering

Rachel Kloc                                       University Student Housing

Angelica Regalado                            Hospitality Services

Stephanie Rhode                               Spirit Program

Lewis Snell                                         Texas Tech University – Regional Teaching Site at Waco

Stephanie West                                  College of Media and Communication

 

Guns Up Award (Team Award)

The Guns Up Award recognizes a team of employees that fostered cooperation with other employees to increase productivity and efficiency in the organization and has improved customer service and morale.

 

Andrew L. Bevly                               IT Help Central

Cory Blackwell                                 Office of Research Services

Jason Cannon                                  Research Development and Communications

Kaitlyn Hale                                      Research Development and Communications

Michelle Hendrick                             Research Development and Communications

Tracie McClaran                                Research Development

Crystal Price                                      Research Development and Communications

Carrie Romo                                      Research Development and Communications

Cristal Ponciano Sanchez                Research Development and Communications

Shayne Sims                                     Office of Research Services
11/11/2022

Kailey Kilcrease

kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu

Human Resources


