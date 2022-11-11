Chancellor’s Award of Excellence
The Chancellor's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has five or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual demonstrates commitment to Texas Tech and has significantly increased productivity and efficiency, while using resources wisely and motivates others to serve at the same level of excellence.
Audrey Davis University Student Housing
Mary Lauderback Department of Theater and Dance
Jason Lindley Hospitality and Retail Management
Michael Montalvo University Student Housing
Abi Ramachandran Information Systems
Amanda Reeves University Student Housing
President’s Award of Excellence
The President's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout the year. He or she has made presentations, served on committees, and volunteered for campus activities.
Drew Jahr University Student Housing
Travis Snyder TTU Press
Nicole Terrell Student Engagement
Matador Award
The Matador Award recognizes a newcomer who has one to three years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has made significant contributions and shared innovative ideas to the department and to the Texas Tech Community.
Kevin Fehr Innovation Hub
Rich Lyles Northwest Texas Procurement Technical Assistance Ctr
AnnDee McVicker Animal Care Services
Elizabeth Rowe Veterinary Medicine
Maria Camila Hoyos Sanchez Veterinary Medicine
Staff Senate Award
The Staff Senate Award recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has exceeded their daily job duties in contributing to the welfare of students, faculty, staff, and to the success of Texas Tech through their accomplishments at work. They continually lead by example to increase productivity and efficiency at Texas Tech. The recipients are selected by the Texas Tech Staff Senate.
Blake Groves Law School
Masked Rider Award
The Masked Rider Award recognizes an individual who has three or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has contributed to the success of Texas Tech through his or her accomplishments at work and leads by example.
Courtney Bray History
Heather Johnson Petroleum Engineering
Rachel Kloc University Student Housing
Angelica Regalado Hospitality Services
Stephanie Rhode Spirit Program
Lewis Snell Texas Tech University – Regional Teaching Site at Waco
Stephanie West College of Media and Communication
Guns Up Award (Team Award)
The Guns Up Award recognizes a team of employees that fostered cooperation with other employees to increase productivity and efficiency in the organization and has improved customer service and morale.
Andrew L. Bevly IT Help Central
Cory Blackwell Office of Research Services
Jason Cannon Research Development and Communications
Kaitlyn Hale Research Development and Communications
Michelle Hendrick Research Development and Communications
Tracie McClaran Research Development
Crystal Price Research Development and Communications
Carrie Romo Research Development and Communications
Cristal Ponciano Sanchez Research Development and Communications
Shayne Sims Office of Research Services