Chancellor’s Award of Excellence The Chancellor's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has five or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual demonstrates commitment to Texas Tech and has significantly increased productivity and efficiency, while using resources wisely and motivates others to serve at the same level of excellence. Audrey Davis University Student Housing Mary Lauderback Department of Theater and Dance Jason Lindley Hospitality and Retail Management Michael Montalvo University Student Housing Abi Ramachandran Information Systems Amanda Reeves University Student Housing President’s Award of Excellence The President's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout the year. He or she has made presentations, served on committees, and volunteered for campus activities. Drew Jahr University Student Housing Travis Snyder TTU Press Nicole Terrell Student Engagement Matador Award The Matador Award recognizes a newcomer who has one to three years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has made significant contributions and shared innovative ideas to the department and to the Texas Tech Community. Kevin Fehr Innovation Hub Rich Lyles Northwest Texas Procurement Technical Assistance Ctr AnnDee McVicker Animal Care Services Elizabeth Rowe Veterinary Medicine Maria Camila Hoyos Sanchez Veterinary Medicine Staff Senate Award The Staff Senate Award recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has exceeded their daily job duties in contributing to the welfare of students, faculty, staff, and to the success of Texas Tech through their accomplishments at work. They continually lead by example to increase productivity and efficiency at Texas Tech. The recipients are selected by the Texas Tech Staff Senate. Blake Groves Law School Masked Rider Award The Masked Rider Award recognizes an individual who has three or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has contributed to the success of Texas Tech through his or her accomplishments at work and leads by example. Courtney Bray History Heather Johnson Petroleum Engineering Rachel Kloc University Student Housing Angelica Regalado Hospitality Services Stephanie Rhode Spirit Program Lewis Snell Texas Tech University – Regional Teaching Site at Waco Stephanie West College of Media and Communication Guns Up Award (Team Award) The Guns Up Award recognizes a team of employees that fostered cooperation with other employees to increase productivity and efficiency in the organization and has improved customer service and morale. Andrew L. Bevly IT Help Central Cory Blackwell Office of Research Services Jason Cannon Research Development and Communications Kaitlyn Hale Research Development and Communications Michelle Hendrick Research Development and Communications Tracie McClaran Research Development Crystal Price Research Development and Communications Carrie Romo Research Development and Communications Cristal Ponciano Sanchez Research Development and Communications Shayne Sims Office of Research Services Posted:

