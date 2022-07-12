Improving Population Health in Piura, Peru Through Building Partnerships and Relationships With Community Members and Organizations





Speakers: Julie St. John, DRPH, MPH, MA, CHWI, TTUHSC School of Health Professions

Kendra Thornton, DNP, MSN, SANE CA/CP, TTUHSC School of Nursing

Carlos Martinez, Executive Director of Olive Branch Ministries Peru Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022 Time: 12:00 noon CT Location: Zoom (register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jzg-lmj7QS-602tTlEc2aw)





Please join the Office of Global Health as we host a multidisciplinary team that spent a week in small rural communities outside of Piura, Peru during July 2022 in collaboration with Olive Branch Ministries International. Building upon a previous TTUHSC partnership in 2019, the team hosted a medical clinic ran by U.S. and Peruvian health care providers and built a community composting latrine. This presentation will discuss how the work involved building trust and relationships with community partners and community members, as well as long-term plans for sustainable partnerships and future global health trips in the area.





This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.