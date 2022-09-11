Emergency maintenance has been scheduled for the student registration system this evening, November 9th. Two outages of approximately 30 minutes will take place between 10:00-10:30pm and once more between 11:30-midnight. The maintenance is necessary to troubleshoot an issue with the registration system in an effort to improve the student registration experience. Thank you for your patience!

If you encounter issues with the registration system outside of these maintenance windows, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.