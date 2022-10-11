PCOM 6315: Selected Topics in Professional Communication: Computational Communication Research (CRN 66815) Thursdays 6 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. COMC Computational communication research is a rapidly emerging field within the discipline of communication. In this class, students will be introduced to concepts and techniques commonly used in computational communication research. This class will also provide an overview of big data, what it means, its categorizations, and how to get started with a big data project with computational methods. This class blends theory and practice, including introducing students to several big data tools via hands-on exercises using an instructor-provided dataset. The exercises will introduce students to computational methods for analyzing three types of big data (i.e., structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data). Posted:

11/10/2022



Originator:

Kelli Cargile Cook



Email:

kelli.cargile-cook@ttu.edu



Department:

CoMC Dept of PCOM





Categories

Departmental

