TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Raider Floral Poinsettia Sale

Raider Floral and Events is selling beautiful poinsettias just in time for the holiday season! Choose from 6 1/2 inch poinsettias for $14.10 plus tax and 8 inch poinsettias for $30.60 plus tax. Includes bow and speed cover. Maintenance is not included. No exchanges. All sales are final!

Payment Information
  • Cash, check & money order are accepted, please make payable to Texas Tech University.
  • If paid by cash, check or money order add 8.25% for tax.
  • Send payment to Grounds Box 3144.
  • Departmental orders are charged to local accounts through FOAP.
  • Online orders can be made here.
For questions, please contact maria.rosales@ttu.edu.


Order Today!

Last Day to Order: November 28th, 2022

Orders must be paid by: November 29th, 2022

Deliveries begin: November 30th, 2022
Posted:
11/11/2022

Originator:
Allison Patton

Email:
allison.patton@ttu.edu

Department:
Ops Div Planning and Admin


Categories