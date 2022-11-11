Raider Floral and Events is selling beautiful poinsettias just in time for the holiday season! Choose from 6 1/2 inch poinsettias for $14.10 plus tax and 8 inch poinsettias for $30.60 plus tax. Includes bow and speed cover. Maintenance is not included. No exchanges. All sales are final!
Payment Information
- Cash, check & money order are accepted, please make payable to Texas Tech University.
- If paid by cash, check or money order add 8.25% for tax.
- Send payment to Grounds Box 3144.
- Departmental orders are charged to local accounts through FOAP.
- Online orders can be made here.
For questions, please contact maria.rosales@ttu.edu.
Order Today!
Last Day to Order: November 28th, 2022
Orders must be paid by: November 29th, 2022
Deliveries begin: November 30th, 2022