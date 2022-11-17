Raider Floral and Events is selling beautiful poinsettias just in time for the holiday season! Choose from 6 1/2 inch poinsettias for $14.10 plus tax and 8 inch poinsettias for $30.60 plus tax. Includes bow and speed cover. Maintenance is not included. No exchanges. All sales are final! Payment Information

Cash, check & money order are accepted, please make payable to Texas Tech University.

If paid by cash, check or money order add 8.25% for tax.

Send payment to Grounds Box 3144.

Departmental orders are charged to local accounts through FOAP.

Online orders can be made here. For questions, please contact maria.rosales@ttu.edu.



Order Today!

Last Day to Order: November 28th, 2022

Orders must be paid by: November 29th, 2022

Deliveries begin: November 30th, 2022 Posted:

11/17/2022



Originator:

Allison Patton



Email:

allison.patton@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Planning and Admin





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

