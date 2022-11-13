The Museum of Texas Tech University invites you to Dino Day on Sunday, November 13, from 1- 4 p.m. Dino Day is a family event and will include crafts, games, free planetarium shows, and tours with real paleontologists. The Museum is located at 3301 4th Street in Lubbock. Dino Day offers free admission and free parking.

The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. and is closed on Mondays. For more information, please visit our website www.museum.ttu.edu. Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.