Join us for the launch of the book “The Routledge Handbook of Afro-Latin American Studies”

3 p.m. | Nov. 29 | Peters Family Legacy Library in the Black Cultural Center

Featuring a brief presentation by co-editor Bernd Reiter, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures at Texas Tech, and former research associate, Afro Latin American Research Institute at Harvard University (2020-2021).

Refreshments will be served.

About the Book

This Handbook provides a comprehensive roadmap to the burgeoning area of Afro-Latin American Studies. The book brings together 80 scholars, all specialists in this emerging field of study, many Afro Latins themselves. Editors are Reiter and John Antón Sánchez, professor of Anthropology at the National University of Colombia and at the Institute of High National Studies IAEN, Ecuador.