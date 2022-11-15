Interested in sustainable agriculture and in gaining new skills and knowledge in scientific research? The Soil Ecology Lab in the Department of Plant and Soil Science is seeking a motivated undergraduate student to join our team and help conduct a new research project starting in January 2023. The project involves lab and greenhouse work to test the effects of novel nutrient sources on plant growth and microbial communities. Interested students should contact Dr. Lindsey Slaughter (lindsey.slaughter@ttu.edu), Associate Professor of Soil Microbial Ecology and Biochemistry, to apply.