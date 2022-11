Tickets to sit in the President's suite at WBB game

SECC Tumbler The drawing will take place on 11/ 21, winners will be notified via email. Thank you for supporting the SECC!



Sponsored by the Texas Tech State Employee Charitable Campaign. The drawing will take place on 11/ 21, winners will be notified via email. Thank you for supporting the SECC! In the spirit of Texas Tech Centennial, let's support our community by meeting our goal of $405,000! Anyone who donates from November 14th through November 20th will be entered in a drawing to win the following prizes: Posted:

11/15/2022



Originator:

Ariea Alexander



Email:

ariealex@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





