On Friday, November 18th Mek Anime Club, Tech K-pop Club and Genki Club are teaming up to host a night of karaoke! The event starts at 6:00 PM and ends at 9:00PM in the Media and Communications Building Room 281. It's free to attend, so bring your friends!
For more information, make sure to follow @techkpopclub, @genkiclubttu and @mekanimettu in Instagram!
This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
11/15/2022
Originator:
Marina Bravo-Cabrera
Email:
mbravoca@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 11/18/2022
Location:
MCOM Building Room 281
