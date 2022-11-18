On Friday, November 18th Mek Anime Club, Tech K-pop Club and Genki Club are teaming up to host a night of karaoke! The event starts at 6:00 PM and ends at 9:00PM in the Media and Communications Building Room 281. It's free to attend, so bring your friends! For more information, make sure to follow @techkpopclub, @genkiclubttu and @mekanimettu in Instagram! This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

11/15/2022



Marina Bravo-Cabrera



mbravoca@ttu.edu



Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 11/18/2022



MCOM Building Room 281



