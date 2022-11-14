Enroll in the BA in Technical Communication's 4 Course User Experience (UX) Design Certificate







Like your TikTok app? Want to learn how you can shape the future of digital interactions? Study onsite or remotely, with 1-on-1 mentorship, and earn a User Experience (UX) Design Certificate! Gain in-demand skills for designing desirable and profitable digital products. Complete your certification in 1 year. No prior experience or coding knowledge is needed. Check out http://bit.ly/ttu-ux-cert





This certificate can be added by any TTU online or onsite major. It pairs well with varied interests in digital technologies, online communication, coding, or design.

